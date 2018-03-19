CHP shut down westbound I-580 near San Quentin for investigation (CBS)

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – A reported freeway shooting on westbound I-580 forced a 45-minute closure of the freeway in that direction as officers searched for evidence, according to CHP.

The closure at the Main Street/San Quentin Exit is set to last from approximately 6:45 p.m. to approximately 7:15 p.m. All traffic will be diverted off at Main Street to Francisco Boulevard where traffic can utilize city streets to access US-101 from Central San Rafael.

The investigation stems from an earlier reported shooting incident. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Monday, Marin CHP officers were dispatched to a call of a possible freeway shooting in the area of westbound I-580 at Main Street.

The victim told authorities an occupant in another vehicle had brandished a handgun of some type and fired a single shot at their vehicle.

The victim pulled off to city streets, where they waited for law enforcement to arrive. An inspection revealed damage consistent with an object such as a bullet or other projectile striking the side of the vehicle. Officers were provided with a description of the vehicle and are currently following up on that lead.

Authorities said a closure of the roadway was needed to search for any possible casings or other evidence in this crime.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the lanes of I-580 were still shut down as of about 7:25 p.m. The detour off of the freeway was causing a major backup for westbound drivers coming over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

CHP reopened the stretch of freeway shortly afterwards.