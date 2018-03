FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are asking for help locating a missing boy who was last seen early Monday evening.

Marco Gamboa, 14, was last seen on Carol Avenue in Fremont at 5 p.m.

Marco is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who sees Marco to call Fremont police.

