Filed Under:Evacuation, Grenade, San Jose, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department
SJ grenade evacuation (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Ten homes in a neighborhood in unincorporated East San Jose were evacuated for several hours Monday afternoon when grenades were found during an estate sale.

The bomb squad was been called out to deal with grenades after they were discovered at around 4:10 p.m. Monday afternoon during an estate sale at a home on Gordon Avenue.

Streets were closed and about ten homes in the immediate area were evacuated while the bomb squad did its work.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at about 7:17 p.m. that the event had been resolved after a planned detonation by the bomb squad.

