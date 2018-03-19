SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old San Francisco woman has been arrested for making violent threats aimed at an elementary school and a school district official, authorities said.

San Francisco police said San Francisco resident Rawneesha Roya has been booked on two felony charges stemming from the threats.

Investigators said Roya allegedly made threats against a San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) administrator during the morning of Feb. 27th. She also allegedly leveled threats against Rooftop Elementary School.

Out of precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, meaning the students remained inside the building and all outside doors were locked.

Roya fled on foot from Franklin Street prior to the arrival of police and was arrested later that evening in the 200 block of Golden Gate Ave.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.