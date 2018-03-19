Filed Under:Crime, Occidental, School Threat, Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sheriff's Department

OCCIDENTAL (CBS SF) — A school campus in Occidental is on voluntary lockdown Monday morning due to “threatening graffiti” in a bathroom, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials issued an alert at 10:49 a.m. about the lockdown at Harmony Union School District at 1935 Bohemian Highway. The district consists of two schools — Harmony Elementary School and Salmon

Creek School — that are both at the same 56-acre campus for pre-K through eighth grade.

Everyone at the school is safe, and deputies are on their way to the campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school will be in contact with parents, sheriff’s officials said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch