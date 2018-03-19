SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While investigators searched for a cause to a 4-alarm blaze that erupted in North Beach over the weekend, the war of words over how the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the fire heated up on Monday.

Acting San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell was critical of comments made by San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who has called for San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes White to resign.

Peskin issued his demand while watching firefighters battle the blaze.

“I know the chief says they’re fire experts, but I can tell you tonight was a total failure by the fire department and that starts at the top,” he said.

Peskin, who represents the North Beach neighborhood, said he was so angry at what he claimed was a 20-minute delay before hoses began pouring water on the flames.

“It starts at the top,” he said. “I called her during this event repeatedly. Her voicemail is full … but even her high ranking staff that got here realized that they were not on the job … There is no excuse for it … I mean this is a town that is earthquake prone. If they can’t deal with an issue like this, we’re in deep trouble.”

When asked on Monday, Ferrell said he was not in favor of the chief resigning and had issue with Peskin’s timing.

“From my perspective, as you think about it, as huge of a fire as it was, we are incredibly lucky as a city,” he said. “There were no civilian injuries. One firefighter was injured and we are obviously very concerned to make sure he heals appropriately but considering the magnitude of the fire, they (firefighters) did an incredible job.”

When asked if Hayes-White should resign, Ferrell said: “No, absolutely not.”

And then he took aim at Peskin.

“Look, to comment that a chief should resign from an elected official in the middle of a live fire is one of the most inappropriate things you can do,” he told reporters. “I really commend the fire department for the job they did at that fire.”

When asked if the fire department’s response should be investigate, Farrell said: “Every fire is investigated. Both for the cause of the fire itself and what happened, how our fire department handled the situation. What we can do better.”

Farrell said he spoke to Peskin at the fire scene Saturday night.

“Everyone is entitled to their own perspective and opinion,” he said. “From my point of view as mayor of this city, I think that any time you have a live fire going on, the only thing that you should be thinking about or caring about is the safety of civilians and the firefighters who are fighting the fire. Putting their lives on the line for the citizens of this city.”