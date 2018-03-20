Filed Under:Closing, Ferris Wheel, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Ferris wheel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk amusement park is closing after nearly 60 years in business, park officials said Thursday.

The attraction opened in 1959, 52 years after the park made its debut in 1907.

The wheel isn’t currently in service and won’t be reopening, but park officials wrote in a Facebook post that it will be looking into “replacement options.”

Park officials did not cite safety concerns as a reason for the ride’s closing, and said it might consider another Ferris wheel as a replacement.

The boardwalk will choose the new attraction by summer 2019.

Park officials said they will not be removing any other rides on the packed boardwalk that stretches across a mile-long public beach.

