NOVATO (CBS SF) – A Novato man was arrested for drug offenses after he allegedly bragged on Facebook about his behavior, according to the Marin County Probation Department.

The 24-year-old man was on probation for drug trafficking offenses and his Facebook post caught the attention of Probation Officer Trevor Lilian, who knew the man was scheduled for a probation check two days later.

When the man arrived at the Marin Civic Center, he was detained and searched for a suspected violation of his probation. Probation officers obtained his car keys and searched his vehicle.

Officers allegedly found 5 pounds of marijuana, about a half-ounce of Ecstasy, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale, small plastic baggies, three cellphones and nearly $2,000 in currency, according to the probation department.

The drugs’ street value was allegedly more than $15,000, according to the probation department.

The man, whose name was not released, was booked into the county jail on $100,000 bail. He faces new potential felony charges for drug sales in addition to probation violations, probation officials said.

Chief Probation Officer Michael Daly said monitoring probationers on social media is one method of ensuring compliance with probation conditions.

