SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Debris smoldering on the BART tracks shut down the transit system’s 24th Street station early Tuesday, bringing trains to a near halt in San Francisco, officials said.

BART officials sent out an alert that trains were not stopping at the station in both directions at around 5:30 am. A short time later, San Francisco Fire declared a working fire at the station and crews responded.

San Francisco police also responded for traffic control in the busy area of the Mission District.

BART officials warned morning commuters to seek other means of transportation if traveling through San Francisco. There was very limited service from the East Bay to Mongomery. To keep trains moving, some trains will need to turn around.

East Bay trains were running to San Francisco’s Embarcadero and Montgomery stations, but there were major delays. Coming into the city, trains were being stopped at Balboa Park.

BART officials were sending electricians to the station to check on damage to the third rail that powers the trains.

No estimate as to when the transit system would return to normal service.