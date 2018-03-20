SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday morning has sent five people to the hospital, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said that five people suffered critical injuries in the collision between two mid-size sedans at the intersection of Gough and Bush in the Western Addition that occurred just before 5:45 a.m. Baxter said all five victims – three in one vehicle and two in another – were extricated with help from the “Jaws of Life”.

Baxter said that San Francisco police are investigating the collision. He expects the intersection to be closed at least another hour, if not longer.

No further information was immediately available.

