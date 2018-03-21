FREMONT (CBS SF) – BART officials are investigating a body on the tracks between Fremont and Warm Springs stations Wednesday morning.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said it is too early to say whether the person was struck by a train because their injuries have yet to be determined.

There are no obvious signs of foul play and an Alameda County coroner’s bureau crew is currently headed to the Warm Springs station, BART officials said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:04 a.m. about the incident.

The station is currently open and trains were being single-tracked between Fremont and Warm Springs.

As of 9:45 a.m., tracks in both directions are open.

