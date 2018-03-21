Filed Under:BART, Body Found, Fremont, Warm Springs

FREMONT (CBS SF) – BART officials are investigating a body on the tracks between Fremont and Warm Springs stations Wednesday morning.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said it is too early to say whether the person was struck by a train because their injuries have yet to be determined.

There are no obvious signs of foul play and an Alameda County coroner’s bureau crew is currently headed to the Warm Springs station, BART officials said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:04 a.m. about the incident.

The station is currently open and trains were being single-tracked between Fremont and Warm Springs.

As of 9:45 a.m., tracks in both directions are open.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch