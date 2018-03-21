By Melanie Graysmith

Easter comes early this year on April 1, coinciding with April Fool’s Day. Perhaps that’s a teaser for special Easter and spring season events done San Francisco style. The City offers lots of family friendly Easter events with activities for both kids and adults, so everyone can enjoy the holiday. Read on for several family events this Easter in San Francisco.

2018 Union Street Easter Parade & Spring Celebration

Union Street – Gough to Fillmore Streets

San Francisco, CA 94109

www.sresproductions.com

Date: April 1, 2018, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

This much anticipated annual spring celebration is a fun community free event that happens every Easter Sunday, welcomes all, and is especially family-friendly with tons of activities for the kids. Not your typical parade or street fair, but a wonderful blend of zany fun mixed with not-quite traditional Easter Bonnet competitions and daylong entertainment. Sweetly known as the “Biggest Little Parade in San Francisco” this colorful parade and event reflects vibrant Bay Area life. The parade lasts about an hour and includes all Easter Bonnet entries. Head over to the judging booth from 11:15 am -1:30 pm to enter the Easter Bonnet Competition, with categories galore, including Best in Show, Best Couple, Best Pet, Most Comical, Largest Hat and others. Kids will enjoy the large inflatable house, rides and games, face painting, a petting zoo, the Easter Bunny and more family fun things to do all day. Union Street cafés set up at the outdoor eating area with bistro tables where diners can pay-and-go. Visit the website for complete details of the day’s festivities.

38th Anniversary Easter in the Park 2018

Hellman Hollow, Golden Gate Park

800 John F Kennedy Drive

San Francisco, CA 94121

www.eventerbee.com

Date: April 1, 2018, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This annual festival from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a “leading-edge order of queer nuns,” presents a children’s event that includes an Easter egg hunt and other fun activities to delight kids at this year’s combined Easter and April Fool’s Day celebration. Afterward the “adults only” festivities begin from noon – 4 pm, with live entertainment, music, and a whole lot more. Visit the website closer to the date for update information on finalized talent and events.

TreasureFest Easter Brunch Party!

Treasure Island Flea Market

Avenue N. and California Ave

San Francisco, CA 94130

www.facebook.com

Date: March 24 through March 25, 2018

The Treasure Island flea market is an enormously popular event that occurs the last weekend of each month, and this month celebrates Easter with a special celebration. Workshops, carnival games, tons of food trucks with yummy food including ethic specialties, bars offering seasonal cocktails, live music, scavenger hunts, family and kid friendly with face painting and more for kids, and dog friendly too! Get full details here.

For something special at Easter there are several cruises to enjoy around San Francisco Bay, including a relaxing 2-hour Sunset Cruise and 2.5-hour Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner Cruises .

San Francisco Bay Twilight and Sunset Cruise

Pier 43

San Francisco CA

www.viator.com

Date: April 1, 2018

Spend Easter Sunday in a relaxing mode with family or that special someone on this lovely 2-hour cruise around San Francisco Bay. Relax on deck or inside as you sail by San Francisco’s world famous skyline, Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Sausalito with a magnificent view of the glistening Bay waters. All cruise ships operate on a renewable energy source, and offer heated indoor areas and outdoor viewing decks for your comfort and pleasure. Take time to enjoy a light appetizer buffet and a complimentary glass of wine, beer or soda from the full bar as you listen to the captain’s live talk on everything on view, while mood perfect background music sets the tone for the evening. At Easter, or around that date, watch the sunset on the Bay, a memory-making time the whole family will cherish and always remember. This is a casual cruise, so dress comfortably yet warm for cool evenings. Check the website for available cruise dates and full details.

Hornblower Cruises & Events

Pier3

Embarcadero at Washington Street

San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 788-8866

www.hornblower.com

Date: April 1, 2018, Easter Brunch Cruise, boards 12 p.m., Easter Dinner Cruise, boards 6:30 p.m.

Hornblower Cruises & Events is known for its breadth of sailing options and first class service, so naturally the company has a few Easter holiday cruises perfect for family celebrations as well. These 2.5-hour holiday yacht cruises make for especially enjoyable outings.

The Easter Brunch Cruise ($118.50) includes a delicious brunch buffet, hosted bar with free champagne, cocktails, Irish Coffee and more, plus an Easter Bunny visit for the kids. The Easter Dinner Cruise ($108) includes a four-course, seated dinner, soft drinks, coffee, tea and water, and live entertainment and dancing, with wine, beer and cocktails available for purchase on board.

