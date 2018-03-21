BERKELEY (CBS SF) – As the Bay Area housing market remains tight, a couple who was being outbid became creative to buy a house.

Teachers Natan and Elizabeth Kuchar were interested in a home near their current rental in Berkeley when they were competing against another couple who offered $20,000 more, according to a blog post by real estate company Redfin.

“We couldn’t go over, we couldn’t push our number anymore,” Natan Kuchar said. “So we felt a little deflated.”

Hours later, the Kuchar’s agent said the sellers, only identified as Kathy and Josh, gave them a hopeful message by saying they would want something creative to accompany their offer.

Natan, a music teacher, then recorded a video covering the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Our House” on his piano.

“Hi Kathy and Joshua, this is Natan. And I thought I might just show you how much my family and I would love to purchase your home,” he said, before going into song.

Minutes after sending the video to the sellers, the family received news that they got the house.

“We certainly weren’t the highest bidder, so it was very heartwarming to know that some sellers in Berkeley are looking for more than the highest offer,” Natan said.

According to Trulia, the median sale price of a home in Berkeley is $1.235 million.