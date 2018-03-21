Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CBS SF/AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes amid the privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm Tuesday, and outlined steps to protect user data in light of the data breach.

Zuckerberg broke more than four days of silence in a post on his own Facebook page Wednesday, updating the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In his post, Zuckerberg said that Facebook has a “responsibility” to protect its users’ data, and “if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you.”

Zuckerberg and Facebook’s No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since news broke Friday that Cambridge may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections.

Zuckerberg also said he would do an interview with CNN “shortly.” The network said the interview with reporter Laurie Segall would air on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday evening.

