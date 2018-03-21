Menlo Park HazMat situation (CBS)

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Emergency officials from Menlo Park are at the scene of an ongoing incident that may involve hazardous materials near a veterans health care facility, San Mateo County emergency officials reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at a building located at 605 Willow Road near the Palo Alto Veteran Affairs health care facility at 11:46 a.m. late Wednesday morning.

According to media reports, cleaning crews at a neighboring residential facility for veterans were overcome by fumes after entering an apartment.

As of about 2:30 p.m., hazardous materials crews were still at the scene with an area cordoned off by Menlo Park police and fire.

So far, there has been no word as to when the incident will be resolved.