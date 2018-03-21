Filed Under:California, dead cows, Humboldt County
Cows peer out from behind a fence, June 16, 2016 at a dairy in Perris, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested a California rancher after allegedly finding hundreds of dead and malnourished livestock on his land.

raymond frank christie Hundreds Of Dead Cows Found On NorCal Ranch; Rancher Arrested

Raymond Frank Christie (Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that officials found up to 300 dead cows in an investigation in Northern California’s Humboldt County. County officials say some of the dead cattle were stacked in 10-foot (3-meter) high piles or left near waterways.

Authorities say they also found living cattle that were malnourished, as well as dogs kept in unsanitary conditions.

The Humboldt County sheriff’s department has arrested ranch owner Raymond Frank Christie on charges including animal cruelty. The Associated Press could not immediately locate a telephone listing for Christie.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch