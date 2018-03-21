SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police officer was shot and injured along with five other people, including a minor, during a shootout in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon District Wednesday afternoon.

San Francisco police said all were injured during an exchange of gunfire along the 900 block of Geneva Avenue, one block east of Mission St. at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Bill Scott said officers originally responded to reports of a man with a gun on the 200 block of Amazon Ave., one block away. The investigation led to a business at the corner of Geneva Ave. and London St., where the gunfire erupted, said Scott.

“Officers made contact with several individuals inside the business and shots were exchanged,” said Scott. “One officer and five others, including the suspect, were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.”

The officers injuries were not considered life-threatening and he was listed in fair condition, according to Zuckerberg General Hospital Spokesman Brent Andrew. At least one of those injured was a minor, but his condition was not provided. The other four hurt were all males between the ages of 24 and 48, said Andrew. One person was in critical condition, one in serious condition, and two others in fair condition.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

At least five Muni lines were being rerouted around the scene during the investigation. Scott urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact San Francisco Police.