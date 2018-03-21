Filed Under:Officer-involved shooting, Sacramento, Sacramento Police, Stephan Clark

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Relatives, activists and Sacramento officials are questioning why police shot at an unarmed black man 20 times, killing him, when he turned out to be holding only a cellphone in his grandparents’ backyard.

Police say the man, identified by relatives as 22-year-old Stephan Clark, was spotted breaking vehicle windows Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies in a helicopter say they saw him break a neighbor’s sliding glass door.

Two officers chased him into the backyard of his grandparents’ home, where he was staying. The department says they opened fire when he pointed what they thought was a handgun.

Stephan Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento Police on March 18, 2018. (CBS Sacramento)

Stephan Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento Police on March 18, 2018. (CBS Sacramento)

No gun was found.

Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thomas, questioned the officers’ decision to fire at Clark while he was in his own backyard. She told The Sacramento Bee , “they didn’t have to do that.”

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch