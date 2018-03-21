SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – As the debate grows over gun control laws, YouTube is placing more restrictions on firearms videos.

The online video giant owned by Alphabet unveiled a new policy prohibiting videos with instructions on assembling firearms, along with not allowing videos that promote websites selling guns and accessories such as bump stocks.

“While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories,” a YouTube spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported at least one firearms-related channel has been suspended. Another channel said it would move its videos to a website hosting adult content.

Gun control advocates have increased pressure for companies to reexamine policies involving firearms and ties with the National Rifle Association since last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

Supporters of tougher gun laws have called on streaming services, including Roku, Google and Amazon, to drop a streaming channel operated by the NRA.

At the same time, advocates have been successful in getting retailers such as Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling assault rifles and for a host of other companies to end NRA-related discount programs.