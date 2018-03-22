BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Four young men have been charged with sexually assaulting two juvenile girls at an apartment in Berkeley late Sunday night and early Monday morning, prosecutors said Thursday.

Berkeley police said five girls between the ages of 14 and 16 were involved in the incident in the 1800 block of Shattuck Avenue at Delaware Street, but the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office only alleged that two of the girls were victims.

Berkeley police Officer Darren Kacalek wrote in a probable cause statement that Marquis Joyce, 25, of Oakland, had his male friends over for “a get-together” on Sunday night at the apartment on Shattuck Avenue.

The five female juveniles participated and the group drank alcohol that was provided by Joyce and his friends and also smoked marijuana and listened to music, Kacalek wrote.

At some point, Joyce produced a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and told the girls that they had to give up their cellphones and that they weren’t free to leave, the officer wrote.

The five men then allegedly engaged in sexual acts with four of the minors.

Kacalek wrote that early Monday morning, two of the girls were able to leave and called police. Officers responded to the apartment and arrested Joyce and fellow suspects Chad Williams, 20, of Berkeley, Drevon Clemon, 23, of Mather in Sacramento County, Jakari Williams-Compton, 20, of Oakland, and Maureece Simpkins, 19, of Berkeley.

Officers recovered a loaded Colt 1911 semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Rocklin, as well as bedding, clothing and four cellphones.

Prosecutors charged Joyce with three counts of oral copulation by acting in concert with force, two counts of attempted oral copulation by acting in concert with force and one count of forcible sexual penetration of a minor.

Williams-Compton and Williams are both charged with two counts of oral copulation by acting in concert with force and Clemons is charged with two counts of attempted oral copulation and one count of forcible sexual penetration of a minor.

Some of the charges also carry a kidnapping enhancement that could substantially increase the prison terms of the suspects if they’re convicted.

Simpkins wasn’t charged with any sexual assault crimes but he’s being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $320,000 bail for allegedly violating his probation for a previous conviction for receiving stolen property and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

Kacalek wrote that a 15-year-old victim told police that Joyce punched her in the face, choked her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave or called the police.

The girl said Joyce slapped her when she tried to leave but then pushed her out of the apartment, according to Kacalek.

A 14-year-old victim said at one point the five men “were taking pictures with a gun that was passed around amongst them,” Kacelek wrote.

Another 14-year-old victim said Joyce and Clemon beat her with what she thought was a belt.

Kacalek wrote that a 16-year-old victim complained that the other girls “wanted d–k” and always dated older men and that they were “twerking” on the five men and “looking for attention.”

The 16-year-old also told police that she got upset with one of the victims because she tried to kiss Williams, according to Kacalek.

Simpkins told police that the party “was basically a party to drink, smoke and have sex,” Kacalek wrote.

Simpkins said his expectation for the girls who came to the party was that they shouldn’t come into the apartment unless they were going to have sex, according to Kacalek.

The suspects were arraigned on Wednesday and Thursday.

