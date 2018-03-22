TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County on Moccasin Creek after the operators of Moccasin Creek Dam reported the dam’s imminent failure Thursday afternoon.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that flood waters will move down Moccasin Creek to Don Pedro Reservoir, and as a result, facilities downstream of the dam along the creek, including the Moccasin Point Campground, have been evacuated, according to a National Weather Service statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Imminent dam failure of Moccasin Reservoir Dam in Tuolumne County. Flood waters will be contained by Don Pedro Reservoir 1 mile downstream from Moccasin Dam. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/77kLWWL7C3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 22, 2018

Highway 49 will continue to be affected by the flooding due to outflow from the emergency spillway. Highway 120 may be impacted.

The town of Moccasin is above the dam and will not be affected.