PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) – Diablo Valley College has cancelled all classes and college activities Thursday at their main Pleasant Hill campus due to a “potentially serious threat” that has been made against the college, according to the college’s website early Thursday morning.

Diablo Valley College Police Lt. Ryan Huddleston said the threat was found somewhere on campus and the administration made the decision to close the Pleasant Hill campus for the day. The police department is currently investigating the threat.

The college said on its website that the closure is being made as a precaution and that the “safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority.”

The college’s San Ramon campus is not affected and will have classes in session Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

