EUREKA (CBS SF) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reported that the earthquake struck 10 miles west of Eureka at 9:24 a.m., at a depth of 11.9 miles.

Visitors to the USGS website from the Eureka area felt light to moderate shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.4 010mi SW Eureka, California 0925PDT Mar 22: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) March 22, 2018

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

