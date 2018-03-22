LAS VEGAS (AP) — The entire project that the Oakland Raiders are undertaking in Las Vegas, including a new stadium, training facility and headquarters, will cost more than $2 billion.

The 65,000-seat stadium across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip will cost $1.8 billion alone.

Team officials on Thursday addressed the figures during a meeting of to the public entity that is overseeing the project.

Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are paying a room tax that will contribute $750 million for the project. The team and the NFL are covering the rest of the costs.

Raiders adviser Don Webb says construction work at the site is moving along on schedule. He says about two-thirds of excavation has been completed.

The team wants to kick off the 2020 season in Sin City.

