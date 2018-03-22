SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old Suisun City man died late Wednesday night from the wounds he suffered during a shootout with police inside a San Francisco barber shop.

San Francisco police identified the suspect as Jehad Eid. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital from the shooting scene and despite lifesaving efforts succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased Wednesday evening.

Four others including a San Francisco police officer were recovering Thursday from wounds they suffered during the exchange of gunfire in the 900 block of Geneva Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a press release Thursday, San Francisco police officials said officers from the Ingleside Station responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man with a gun. As police officers arrived, the suspect fled into the Amazon Barber Shop.

When officers entered the barber shop, the suspect opened fire, wounding an officer in the leg. Several rounds were exchanged as local residents including children scrambled for cover.

“Officers made contact with several individuals inside the business and shots were exchanged,” Police Chief Bill Scott said. “One officer and five others, including the suspect, were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.”

Ed Nasrah, the owner of Daniel’s Pharmacy, next door to the barbershop, told the San Francisco Chronicle he heard what sounded like 20 to 25 rounds in the exchange of gunfire.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he told the paper. “I’ve never experienced something like this before, and I’ve been here 30 years. We have had shootings before, but never in broad daylight or during business hours. It was scary, the way it happened.”

Cellphone video shows the wounded officer being dragged out of the shop by his comrades. Another victim was dragged into Nasrah’s pharmacy.

“The guy was screaming in agony, ‘I got shot, I got shot,’” Nasrah said.

WARNING: Explicit Language

The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and he was listed in fair condition, according to Zuckerberg General Hospital Spokesman Brent Andrew.

At least one of those injured was a minor, but his condition was not provided. The other four hurt were all males between the ages of 24 and 48.

Police said late Wednesday night that one of the victims was being treated for life-threatening injuries. Andrew said two others were in fair condition.

Among the injured is a 24-year-old man. His family members told KPIX 5 that he was working at the barber shop when the bullets started to fly.

Scott urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip can remain anonymous.

Scott said police will hold a townhall meeting within 10 days to provide information on the shooting.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Detail and the SFPD Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting along with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Independent Investigations Bureau and the Department of Police Accountability.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.