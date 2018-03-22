TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF & AP) — A driver breached the main gate at an Air Force base Wednesday evening and then crashed and died when his vehicle exploded into a massive fireball.

In short snapchat video clips posted of the incident on the Air Force Forum Facebook, the SUV bust into flames as military police raced toward the vehicle.

Travis Air Force Base officials say in a statement that the driver “gained unauthorized access” to the main gate around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They say no one else was injured. Officials would not say how the person died or provided any other information.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

The Air Force Times reported Thursday that explosive ordnance disposal and Office of Special Investigations airmen were among the first responders on the scene.