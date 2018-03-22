SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Ryder truck careened into a toll booth at the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, blocking three lanes of traffic heading into San Francisco, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. and the accident scene had forced the closure of the right three lanes.

The roadway was slick from recent rains at the time of the crash, but it was not immediately known if weather played a role in the crash.

A SigAlert had been issued and motorists were advised to expect delays heading into San Francisco.

There was no estimate as to when the lanes would reopen because the truck was reportedly leaking diesel fuel.

No injuries were immediately reported. The toll booths no longer have human toll takers.