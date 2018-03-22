SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A relative of the Suisun City man fatally wounded during Wednesday’s shootout with police in San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood described 21-year-old Jehad Eid as “a very sweet kid” in an exclusive interview with KPIX on Thursday.

Declining to have his name used, Eid’s uncle told KPIX that the suspect was “a very sweet kid — he might have some issues … but he’s really, really a nice kid. He’s not violent.”

Five people including an officer and a juvenile were recovering Thursday from wounds they suffered during the exchange of gunfire in the 900 block of Geneva Avenue in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SFPD officials said officers from the Ingleside Station responded to the scene and, as police officers arrived, the suspect fled into the Amazon barber shop.

When officers entered the barber shop, the suspect opened fire, wounding an officer in the leg. Several rounds were exchanged as local residents including children scrambled for cover.

Eid’s uncle told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu that he spoke with a family member who was inside the barber shop.

“He told me that Jehad walked in normal — he had no stress signs on him or he had no problems at all — he just walked in, said ‘hello’ and they ask him what he doing and he said ‘I’m just here to visit with you guys I want to kick it with you’ — his exact words,” the uncle said.

The suspect’s uncle said that he hasn’t spoken to anyone who saw Jehad Eid with a gun and he awaits more details from the police department investigation.

