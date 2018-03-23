MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A driver was hospitalized with major injuries after a crash caused the driver’s vehicle to catch fire, closing four lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said the accident is just south of the junction where Highway 101 meets state Highway 85.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the front of a Tesla electric SUV burned in the crash. The CHP said the driver was hospitalized with major injuries. No one else was injured.

The CHP said the Tesla was traveling along the carpool flyover just before 9:30 a.m. when it collided with a median barrier, causing it to catch fire.

After the Tesla hit the median, it landed in the second left-most lane of Highway 101 and was hit by a Mazda traveling in that lane.

An Audi traveling in the left-most lane crashed as well, bringing the number of total vehicles involved to three, CHP officers said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to Stanford University Medical Center with major injuries, but no other injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

As of approximately 10 a.m., the right two lanes of southbound Highway 101 were the only ones open, but the two middle lanes have since been opened as of approximately 10:45 a.m., CHP Redwood City tweeted.

The roadway was estimated to reopen around 11:45 a.m. or noon.

Meanwhile, investigators continued to canvas and clear the scene, the highway patrol said.

