Palo Alto Student gun protest (CBS)

BAY AREA (CBS SF) — On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people have pledged to take action across the country, walking in a variety of March for Our Lives events happening the same day as a planned massive protest in Washington, D.C. to advocate for gun control.

The protests come in the wake of the February 14 shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead. The March For Our

Lives website states that the purpose of the event is to “come together to support the national movement calling on lawmakers to make students’ safety a priority and pass common sense gun legislation.”

Here is a chronological list of the events happening around the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday. Interested parties can RSVP for the individual events here except as noted below.

March for Our Lives – San Leandro

Where:

Washington Elementary School Field at 250 Dutton Avenue in San Leandro

When:

Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. (Families gather at 9 a.m. to make signs and march at 9:45 a.m. The start and end of the March is at the Washington Elementary School field. The route will follow Breed Avenue to Dutton Avenue, then east towards Bancroft Avenue before returning down Dowling Boulevard. A rally will follow at 10:15 a.m.)

March for Our Lives – Pacifica

Where:

Pacifica State Beach at 5000 Pacific Coast Highway in Pacifica

When:

Saturday, March 24, 9:30 a.m.

March for Our Lives – Oakland

Where:

Frank H Ogawa Plaza at 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza in Oakland

When:

Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m. (Register to attend or volunteer at: www.OaklandMarch.com. The Oakland event will be a rally leading up to the San Francisco march.)

March for Our Lives – Burlingame

Where:

Washington Park at 850 Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame

When:

Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m.

March for Our Lives Richmond

Where:

Nevin Plaza at 1300 Nevin Avenue in Richmond

When:

Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m. (Group will march from Nevin Plaza to the Civic Center.)

March for Our Lives – Walnut Creek

Where:

Civic Park at 1375 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek, CA 94596

When:

Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m.

March for Our Lives – Alameda

Where:

Corner of Park Street and Santa Clara Avenue in downtown Alameda

When:

Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.

March For Our Lives – San Mateo

Where:

Beresford Park at 2720 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo

When:

Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.

March for Our Lives – San Francisco

Where:

San Francisco Civic Center Plaza at 335 McAllister Street in San Francisco

When:

Saturday, March 24, 1 p. m. (event is scheduled to last approximately 90 minutes)

March For Our Lives Evening Hike – Vallejo

Where:

Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve at 167 O’Hara Court in Vallejo

When:

Saturday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. (There will be a potluck pre-gathering at the visitor center followed by a one-mile “candlelight” flashlight hike to the Mare Island Hilltop for a sunset viewing.)