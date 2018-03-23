(CBS SF) — A Petaluma woman accused of electronically transferring roughly $350,000 out of her grandmother’s bank account pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony elder abuse, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

Between April 2014 and January 2017, 38-year-old Kristen Deann Capella allegedly took thousands of dollars out of her grandmother’s account every month.

The victim, 84, had never set up any online banking services and did not have a computer.

Capella will be sentenced April 26 and is facing a year in jail and two years of court supervision. Meanwhile, she remains out of custody on $1 million bail.

Defense attorney Mike Armstrong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.