Filed Under:Elder Abuse, Petaluma

(CBS SF) — A Petaluma woman accused of electronically transferring roughly $350,000 out of her grandmother’s bank account pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony elder abuse, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

Between April 2014 and January 2017, 38-year-old Kristen Deann Capella allegedly took thousands of dollars out of her grandmother’s account every month.

The victim, 84, had never set up any online banking services and did not have a computer.

Capella will be sentenced April 26 and is facing a year in jail and two years of court supervision. Meanwhile, she remains out of custody on $1 million bail.

Defense attorney Mike Armstrong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch