SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Aldon Smith, the former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders star whose NFL career came to an end after series of arrests, was back in jail Friday after he allegedly violated a court order related to recent domestic violence charges.

The San Francisco Police issued a statement: “Earlier this week SFPD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigators obtained information that Mr. Smith violated a domestic violence restraining order stemming from an incident that occurred on March 3, 2018. A warrant was issued for Mr. Smith’s arrest.”

“The Department worked with Mr. Smith’s legal counsel to arrange a date for Mr. Smith surrender himself. This morning Mr. Smith, surrendered himself to SVU investigators and will be processed for the warrant and three counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective/stay away order.”

Smith had been free on bail after pleading not guilty earlier this month to domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment and vandalism charges. In addition to his not guilty plea, a protective order was issued, prohibiting Smith from contacting the victim.

The former NFL All-Pro linebacker was released by the Raiders after his March arrest which stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident at an apartment in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

“Domestic violence is a major problem in our community and we want to send a very clear message,” District Attorney George Gascon said at the time of the plea. “We want to make sure we also protecting the survivor in this case.”

Officers first began investigating after someone reported to police around 8:30 p.m. on March 3rd that Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident. When officers responded to the Bush Street residence, Smith had already left.

The victim in the incident suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Smith turned himself in three days later after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 28-year-old helped the Niners make it to the NFC title game in 2011 as a rookie and the Super Bowl the following year. But the off-field issues started mounting the following season when he missed five games to undergo treatment at an inpatient facility following a DUI arrest.

Smith was then suspended the first nine games in 2014 while serving an NFL suspension for violations of the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies. San Francisco then released him in August 2015 following his fifth run-in with the law regarding another drunken driving arrest.

He signed with Oakland just before the start of the 2015 season and had 3½ sacks in nine games before being suspended again for at least one year.

Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred until the offseason and he never was granted reinstatement.

Smith has played 59 games over five seasons in the NFL registering 47½ sacks and being named first team All-Pro in 2012.