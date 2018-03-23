SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In his short life, Baby Bruno has spent most of his days in a hospital bed.

When he was a month old, he came down with a fever and it took doctors two months to determine the source. Baby Bruno was found to be suffering from a life-threatening immunodeficiency called HLH — Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis.

“It start acting your body,” said Mar Lara, Bruno’s aunt of the devastating effects of the disease.

At just four months old, Baby Bruno is now undergoing chemotherapy, but it is a bone marrow transplant that ultimately save his life and start him on a path to a normal life.

But finding a match has not been easy.

“We saw that this (HLH) was an issue and could be affecting thousands, not just our nephew,” Lara said.

So the family began a worldwide campaign to get people to sign up to be a donor.

“But we’re running against the clock here (in Baby Bruno’s case),” she said.

So she reached out to San Jose Earthquakes soccer player Shea Salinas. Lara told him Baby Bruno’s story, his dire circumstances and her wish to host a bone marrow registry.

“He agreed,” she said. “That’s the way this started.”

At this Saturday’s game, the Earthquakes will wear Bruno’s name on their holds and host a registry event at their game.

And it doesn’t end there. Bruno’s story has spread through social media with strangers taking pictures and posting them with the hashtag #togetherforbruno. His family the publicity will eventually identify the one person who can save Bruno’s life.