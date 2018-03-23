BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire at an asphalt plant in West Berkeley that was reported at 9:41 a.m. Friday was controlled by 10:30 a.m., a fire official said.

The fire was located at the Hanson Aggregates Berkeley Asphalt and Ready Mix Building at 699 Virginia Street near Second Street in Berkeley.

Berkeley Assistant Fire Chief Keith May said no one was injured in the fire.

May said authorities temporarily shut down railroad tracks near the building for safety reasons.

May said authorities also have closed some nearby streets but the nearby busy Fourth Street shopping area wasn’t affected by the fire.

He said authorities are still advising people to avoid the area bounded by Cedar Street, Fourth Street, Virginia Street and the Eastshore Highway.

The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined, May said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.