SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Deputies who responded to Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo Friday afternoon following a report of a possible student with a gun arrested one student and detained three others, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department were called to the school Friday afternoon. The department Twitter account posted that the school was locked down and deputies had found the armed student shortly before 3:15 p.m., declaring the situation safe.

Deputies have responded to Arroyo HS in San Lorenzo for a report a student possibly had a gun. School is locked down and we have located the student in class and detained them. A firearm has been located. Situation is Safe. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 23, 2018

Chopper 5 cameras captured two people, a male and a female, being escorted to a sheriff’s vehicle. The school remained on lock down as deputies continued to investigate the scene, but authorities said the school was safe.

A student at the school tweeted a photo of the inside of her classroom during the lockdown, noting how scared she was.

my school is on lockdown and I’ve never been this scared in my life. one person already in custody. arroyo high school, San Lorenzo, California. pic.twitter.com/LfiE31ut1p — leena (@leenatooturnt) March 23, 2018

Shortly before 4 p.m., authorities announced that the lockdown was lifted.

The sheriff’s department later confirmed that one student had been arrested with an additional three students detained.

Press Availability 4:30pm at the front of the School on Grant Ave. 3 students detained. 1 arrested at this time. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 23, 2018

So far, authorities have not offered any details as to why the student had the gun on campus or where the student obtained the firearm.