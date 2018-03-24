OAKLAND (AP) — Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks because of a sprained left knee, meaning he is out for the rest of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors.

He could be back for around the start of the playoffs next month if all goes well in rehabbing his latest injury.

An MRI on Saturday showed a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament and the team says Curry would be re-evaluated in three weeks — that would be April 14 and a possible Game 1 of the playoffs.

The two-time MVP had returned from a six-game absence with a right ankle injury Friday night only to injure his left knee in the third quarter of a victory against Atlanta when center JaVale McGee fell into him.

The defending champions were already without their three other All-Stars: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Curry scored 29 points before his knee injury, which coach Steve Kerr called, “kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate.”

