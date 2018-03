BELMONT (KPIX/CBS SF) — Police released video of a brazen thief snatching a package from a home in Belmont.

It happened on Friday in broad daylight.

The video shows a man with glasses, wearing a dark hoodie walk up to the front porch.

Authorities say he took off in a grey Chevy of GMC pickup truck.

Police are hoping the video will help them identify the thief and his getaway driver.