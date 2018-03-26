MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – Two people were rescued Sunday evening after they became trapped in the bed of a truck in the Arroyo Seco River, officials reported.

Cal Fire, Greenfield and Soledad firefighters responded to Arroyo Seco Road and Cedar Avenue at 5:05 p.m. and determined that they would need a helicopter for the rescue.

Officials said the water was about 4 feet deep and flowing quickly. A Cal Fire helicopter then arrived at the scene and rigged the aircraft for the rescue.

A mechanical hoist lowered a firefighter to the truck who arranged for the victims to be lifted back up, officials said.

The victims were taken to shore, assessed for injuries and released. The successful rescue took 15 minutes after the helicopter arrived to the scene, according to Cal Fire.

