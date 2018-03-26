Filed Under:Crime, dismemberment, Murder, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in a grisly case where he killed his neighbor and cut up the body last year in a dispute over a space heater, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

David Stubblefield entered the plea to second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 40 years to life in state prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

On March 11, 2017, Stubblefield and Benjamin Roybal, his 77-year-old friend and neighbor in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard, were arguing over the price of a space heater when Stubblefield pepper-sprayed Roybal and then fatally shot him.

He then cut up Roybal’s body and tried to dispose of it with chemicals, but San Bruno police discovered the body on April 6 after following up on a report of Roybal being missing.

Stubblefield will return to court on May 25 for sentencing. His attorney Dek Ketchum was not immediately available for comment.

