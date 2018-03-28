OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was convicted Wednesday of 12 felony counts for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter when she was only 9 years old and an adult woman in incidents in San Leandro and Oakland in 2012 and 2013.

James Duckett, 34, of Oakland, looked straight ahead and didn’t visibly react while the clerk for Alameda County Superior Court Judge Rhonda Burgess took nearly 15 minutes to read all the counts for which he was convicted.

Duckett was convicted of three counts of rape and one count each of sodomy and sexual penetration by force for sexually assaulting the adult woman at his cousin’s apartment in San Leandro on Aug. 14, 2012, after he offered her a ride and to take her to lunch after she met him.

The woman testified during Duckett’s lengthy trial that he sexually assaulted her as her 3-year-old son listened a few feet away and she told Duckett to stop but he told her to “just shut up or else.”

The woman said she finally was able to flee with her son and get help after Duckett raped her for the third time.

That sexual assault occurred only three days after Duckett married his wife, the mother of the stepdaughter he was convicted of sexually abusing.

Duckett was convicted of three counts of intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger, two counts of committing a sex crime with a child and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter and holding a knife to her throat and her mother’s throat.

The incidents took place in San Leandro and Oakland between Nov. 12, 2012, and July 11, 2013.

Duckett’s competency has been questioned several times since he was arrested, according to court documents.

He was found not competent to stand trial at one point but then was restored to competency.

Duckett rocked back and forth during testimony in his trial and did so again Wednesday when the verdict was announced.

He faces a lengthy state prison sentence when Burgess sentences him on June 22.

