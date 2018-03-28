OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The unlicensed driver whose SUV jumped the curb and careened into pedestrians at Oakland International Airport Tuesday night, injuring four people, has been identified as 56-year-old Oakland man, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said Juan Pablo has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license and felony reckless driving causing injury. He was being held on $10,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. and forced police to close down access to Terminals 1 & 2 at the busy airport until nearly 8 p.m. Traffic backed up outside the airport, flights were delayed and many passengers missed their planes.

Kelly said three pedestrians were injured when the SUV careened into them. A fourth pedestrian suffered minor injuries when they were stuck by flying baggage.

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with slight injuries and a third had moderate injuries. Their conditions were not known Wednesday.

Kelly said the driver was not familiar with the SUV and may have gotten his foot stuck on the accelerator.

“This is not being considered a terrorist act,” Kelly said. “This appears to be poor driving by an unlicensed driver.”