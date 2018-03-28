SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A hit and run driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The collision was reported at 8:27 a.m. in the area of Bernal Heights Boulevard and Bradford Street.

In the video, you see a woman get hit and go flying into the bushes after a dark-colored Jeep Liberty went off the road and hit her.

The driver goes back onto the road and then rolls through a stop sign.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.

An update on their condition was not immediately available.

San Francisco police are still looking for the driver and the car and are hoping the public will reach out with any information.

