HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A fire at a hotel in Hayward has forced guests to evacuate early Thursday morning, according to the Hayward Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire, reported at America’s Best Value Inn at 2460 Whipple Road, was reported just before 4 a.m. this morning, according to Fire Captain Don Nichelson.

As of 5:50 a.m. Thursday, the fire has been contained, Nichelson said.

No further information was immediately available.

