The pit bull which was stolen from a home and later found severely burned. (SPCA of Monterey County)

(CBS SF) — A man is in custody after the alleged torture of a stolen pit bull just outside of Soledad city limits, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for Monterey County.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Soledad police officer located a severely burned black and white American pit bull on Metz Road. The dog was transported to a nearby veterinary hospital where, because he suffered burns over 90 percent of his body, he was euthanized.

According to the SPCA for Monterey County, their investigation led to the arrest this morning of Devonte Sirwet-Perea. He was arrested in Salinas and booked into county jail on suspicion ofanimal theft, animal cruelty, arson and possession of controlled substances.

“The pain and terror this poor dog endured must have been unimaginable,” SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser said in a statement. “No living being should ever suffer like that.”

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the SPCA for Monterey County at (831) 373-2631 or online at SPCAmc.org/report-cruelty. All tips are kept confidential.