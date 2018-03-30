SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A majority of voters in Santa Clara County say they will vote yes on a ballot measure to recall controversial Superior Court Judge Aaron Pesky, according to a KPIX 5/Survey USA poll.

Persky’s history as a Superior Court judge became controversial after he handed down a six-month sentence to former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, who was convicted of the sexual assault of a woman after meeting her at a party on campus.

In the wake of the ruling and the public outcry over the sentence, a recall effort was spearheaded by Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber to remove the judge from the bench.

The effort garnered over 94,000 signatures in order to bring the motion to the county’s Board of Supervisors. The board approved adding the recall to the June ballot on Feb. 6.

Persky appealed the board’s decision to the state 6th District Court of Appeal, but the judges ruled the voters had the right to determine his fate.

Of those asked, 56 percent said they were going to vote to recall Persky while 29 percent said they would vote no on the ballot referendum.

When asked if they had decided on whom to vote for to replaced Persky, 66 percent said they have yet to make a choice between Angela Storey and Cindy Hendrickson.