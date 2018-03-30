PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — On Friday, Tesla confirmed that a Model X sedan involved in a fatal crash on Highway 101 last week was operating in autopilot mode.

Tesla made the announcement in a blog post on the company’s website.

“In the moments before the collision, which occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd, Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum. The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken,” the company said.

The announcement continues:

“The reason this crash was so severe is because the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had been crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash.”

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Walter Huang from Foster City. He leaves behind a wife and two children.