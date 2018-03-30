Filed Under:Elon Musk, Space Travel, SpaceX, Vandenberg Air Force Base

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The rocket lifted off at 7:13 a.m. Friday and arced over the Pacific west of Los Angeles.

The satellites are expected to be deployed into low Earth orbit about an hour after liftoff.

The Falcon 9’s first stage was previously launched on an Iridium mission last October and was recovered.

The payload is the fifth set of 10 new satellites launched for Iridium, which is replacing its entire global satellite network.

The $3 billion project is scheduled for completion this year, with a total of 75 new satellites in orbit.

Iridium, based in McLean, Virginia, provides mobile voice and data communications.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch