SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 98-year-old sister who has drawn national attention in the sports sphere is a native San Franciscan who attended St. Paul High School and the mayor declared Saturday “Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt Day.”

“As a born and raised Jesuit-educated San Franciscan, it is my absolute honor to proclaim March 31, 2018 Sister Jean Schmidt Day in the City and County of San Francisco,” San Francisco mayor Mark Farrell said Saturday.

The sister also attended Most Holy Redeemer Grammar School and she has been the most loyal, if not celebrated, supporter of the University of Loyola-Chicago’s men’s basketball team, Farrell said.

The mayor said the sister’s mixture of scouting and spiritual advice guided the underdog Holy Ramblers to Saturday’s Final Four matchup against the University of Michigan in San Antonio.

“Today, I am a Holy Rambler and will be rooting for them to defeat Michigan and become the lowest-seeded team ever to make a national championship game,” Farrell said.

