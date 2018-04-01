SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz firefighters rescued an injured man from Mitchell’s Cove Beach Sunday afternoon, fire officials reported.



The fire department was dispatched for a cliff rescue at West Cliff Drive and David Way at 3:57 p.m. and found a man lying on the rocks.



Firefighters initiated a rope rescue with an aerial ladder, but a fire engine crew was able to access the man by foot. The man was stable and paramedics began treating him for injuries.

The man was airlifted to an ambulance after about 10 minutes, according to fire officials.



The rescue was completed in 30 minutes and involved 17 firefighters, as well as Santa Cruz Police Department and emergency responders.

