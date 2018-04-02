(CBS)

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A Benicia police community service officer was charged last week with one count of embezzlement for taking $3,000 from the city, police said.

Lisa Krimsky was charged Thursday by the Solano County District Attorney’s office. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 30.

Police said Krimsky admitted to embezzling the money.

According to police, Krimsky resigned Feb. 8 from a non-sworn position that entailed helping the public at the front counter and other administrative tasks.

Benicia police spokeswoman Irma Widjojo said Krimsky, 58, was hired as a community service officer in 1995 but left and returned to work again. Her job at the police department involved collecting money, Widjojo said.

The Benicia Police Department is deeply disappointed with Krimsky’s actions and wanted to share the news as part of its commitment to openness with the community, the department said on Facebook Thursday.

